Dbi: Hon Sebastian Sandaare Organizes Mock Exams For BECE Candidates.

The Member of Parliament has organized mock examination for candidates in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa district through the Ghana education service as part of his annual commitment to help give adequate preparation for candidates. This years MP sponsored mock commenced on 17th August, 2020.

The examination was commissioned on behalf of the Member of Parliament, by Denis Andaban, the communication officer for the NDC in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa.

Addressing the students in their respective schools, Denis Andaban said, the Member of Parliament is very passionate when it comes to education and health and that he will continue to invest more into these critical sectors.

He added that students should take the mock exams seriously because it is to expose them to the nature of the Basic Education Certificate Examination. Students were also asked to desist from any act of exams malpractice. He however expressed his sadness over the behavior of final year students of some Senior High School in the West African Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and passionately admonished the candidates not to emulate that act of indiscipline. What happened elsewhere by your seniors, I mean those writing WASSCE, is totally unacceptable. Dont emulate them, just work hard and you will come out with flying colours he said.

Mr. Andaban again revealed that the best candidate for this years impending BECE will be given a special package and that plans are in place to recognize hard working teachers who are sacrificing to ensure that the standards of education is high in the district.

Girls were advised to take very good care of themselves after the examination since in most cases, girls after their Basic Education become pregnant or are unable to advance their education. He indicated that the Member of Parliament is ever ready to help them out of any challenges that may ruin their future.

Mathematical sets procured by the Member of Parliament were also distributed to the candidates as part of preparing them to write the upcoming examination.

Students and teachers were very happy for the intervention by the Member of Parliament and expressed their gratitude and appreciation to Hon Sebastian Sandaare.

In the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District, total of 529 candidates are to sit in for this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Filed: Mwine Pascal//Tumpaani fm