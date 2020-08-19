Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For Construction Of 100-bed Capacity District Hospital At Shama

President Akufo-Addo has cut-sod for the construction of a two-storey 100-bed capacity hospital at Shama on his final-day tour of the Western Region.

The district hospital project which will cost 42 million euros is being funded by the Governments of Ghana and China.

The project, which is expected to be completed within 36 months includes clinical and support facilities, accident and emergency units as well as a 100-seater capacity outpatient waiting area.

The President said the hospital when completed will create jobs.

The hospital forms part of the 88 hospitals the President promised to build across the country to augment the government’s efforts at containing the novel Coronavirus.

The standard 100 -bed facilities which will be in districts without hospitals will also have accommodation for staff.