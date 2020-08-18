Water Supply Cut To Weija-Gbawe, Other Areas Over Emergency Shutdown Of Weija Plant Today – GWCL

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced that Weija-Gbawe and some surrounding communities will not have water supply on Tuesday, August 18.

This is as a result of an emergency shutdown of the Weija Plant to enable the GWCL to carry out some urgent repair works on the major pipeline that supplies water to the Western parts of Accra

The Ghana Water Company Limited has assured that the repair work is should be completed by close of day today to enable the free flow of water to the affected communities.

The affected areas include Bortianor, Weija, Tetegu, Gbawe, Mallam, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Korle-Bu, Mataheko, Awudome Estates, Kwashiman, Awoshie, Tesano, Abeka, North Kaneshie, and Kaneshie.

Others are Odorkor, Dakuman, Sowutuom, Santamaria, and adjoining communities.

While the GWCL says they regret the inconvenience caused, they have emphasized that the Water supply will be restored as soon as the work is completed.

Below is a statement from the company:

