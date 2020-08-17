Voter Registration: We're Behind Akufo-Addo's Action To Probe Alleged Military Brutality – Volta Chiefs

Three chiefs from the Volta Region say the president Akufo-Addo has assured them that he will constitute a Committee to investigate allegations of torture and abuse of the rights of some Voltarians during the voter registration exercise.

This was disclosed by Togbe Adzongaga Amenya Fiti of the Aflao Traditional Area.

“The President in his own knowledge said he is going to constitute a committee to go into the happenings in the country.”

“We the chiefs are solidly behind the president’s action he is going to take,” Togbe Adzongaga Amenya Fiti said.

They also said the President had given them his word despite suggestions by some government appointees that chiefs from the Volta Region were doing the bidding of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

There had been claims that security personnel deployed to the region were engaged in some abuses in a bid to suppress potential voters in the NDC stronghold.

The chiefs made the disclosure during a visit by the Chief of the Ewe Community in Lapla, a suburb of Bongase in the Bono region to petition the chiefs on recent happenings in their community.

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV was among the three chiefs and he also criticised the posturing of the government appointees of the Volta Region on the matter.

“The people of Volta Region deserve better from those who call themselves our political leaders and who serve as our representation in government,” he said.

The chief said, “taking bootlicking to this extent through lies just to gain favour and doing so against your own people is quite an abomination.”

“Truth has become a very scarce commodity in our politics sadly and these kinds of lies deny victims of bad politics the justice they deserve,” added.

The chiefs were also joined by Togbui Patamia Dzekle VII of Battor Traditional Area.

The Bongase chief, Togbui Sena Nyagbla, had further alleged that some notable officials of the Bui Power Authority torched buildings in Lapla, a suburb of Bongase.

Togbui Nyagbla also claimed one of his subjects was stabbed to death while trying to save the Lapla community.

