Ketu South: Chief Of Aflao Zongo Dies

The Zongo community in Ketu South Municipality is mourning the loss of their Chief who passed away yesterday, August 11 at Aflao.

Sarkin Zongo Aflao Alhaji Ousman who was the Chief of Aflao Zongo for decades passed away following a short illness, this portal has learnt.

After the news of his death, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie led a team of NDC executives in the municipality to commiserate with the bereaved family and the entire Zongo Community.

The delegation led by Hon. Dzifa Gomashie included the Ketu South NDC Chairman, Solo Kumordzie; Communications Officer, Bright Dzila and the NDC's Zongo Caucus Coordinator in the municipality, Mr. Ali Anebi Issah.

The deceased Chief will soon be buried in accordance with Islamic traditions.