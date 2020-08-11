Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For €145m 400-bed Maternity Block At Korle Bu

President Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for the construction of a 400-bed maternity block and 110-bed Urology Centre at the Kole Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The president said the new maternity block will help reduce maternal and neonatal deaths in the country, which is a step forward toward achieving universal health coverage.

He also added that the centre, when completed, will be the first public hospital to do delivery of IVF services in the country.

Talking about funding, Nana Akufo-Addo said the “government has secured an amount of 145,220 million euros from Standard Chartered Bank to cover the cost of the project with an export credit guarantee with Swedish Export Credit toward the reconstruction of the maternity block.”

The President noted that the project has an insurance cover of some 19 million euros and it is to be constructed through a joint venture.

The 12-storey maternity block, when completed, according to Nana Akufo-Addo, will have a complete functional package with the delivery of maternal services with the following components: 400-bed capacity, 20 labour delivery room, 100-seater waiting area, 26 recovery wards, 18 treatment rooms, 24 consulting rooms, seven theatres, IVF services, accommodation for new mothers, 32-seater restaurant with a preparation area and an emergency unit.