Forest and Farm Facility (FFF) supports farm producer’s organizations to be climate change agents

WA, August 9 -the Forest and Farm Facility (FFF) has institute policies to support Forest and Farm Producers Organizations (FFPO’s) to be primary agents of climate change to improve livelihood conditions of the people in their communities of operation.

As part of FFF Ghana Strategy, FFPOs are to develop their advocacy capacity and agendas through the formation of FFPOs consortiums and the organization of round tables at the grassroots, zonal and national to engage in cross-sectorial policy processes and ensure that FFPOs in Ghana are mobilized, gain a strong voice and have the needed capacity to influence policy to promote climate change.

This came out on Thursday during the 1st Quarter of 2020-2021Roundtable Meeting of the Savanna Zone at WA in the Upper West Region to discuss on policy opportunities for the FFO’s in mitigating climate change.

Mr Philip Ayamba Programmes Coordinator for Zuuri Organic Farmers Association (ZOFA) member of the FFPO’s in a presentation noted that the FFF Phase II project was launched in Ghana in November 2018. The goal of the programme is to support FFPOs to be primary change agents of ‘climate-resilient landscapes and improved livelihoods’.

Mr Ayamba mentioned that the Zuuri Organic Farmers’ Association (ZOVFA) is the Apex producer organization co-coordinating the activities of the FFPOs in the Savanna Zone and about six FFPO’s including the Kassena-Nankana Baobab Cooperative Union (KANBAOCU), Community Action in Development and research( CADER), and Tuna Women Development Programme (TUWODER), Tele-Bere, were participating.

He indicated that, as part of the steps to initiate the support, ZOVFA in collaboration with the other Producer Organizations (PO’s) organize the 1st Quarter meeting of the Savanna Zone Consortium of FFPOs with the aim to set out agreed structures, strategy and operations for an effective and efficient functioning of the consortium in promoting climate change for quality farm produce among other things.

Mr Ayamba pointed out that the FFF was also focused at building the capacity of FFPO’s in promoting climate change and ensure the environment was protected against global warming.

Mr Mark Akparibo from Tele-Bere member of the FFPO’s in a presentation stated that the FFF was committed at assisting FFPO’s to develop methods that could aid them in land preparation and access to water without necessarily causing global warming among other activities that would not affect the climate of the environment.

He indicated that based on the policies of the FFF on climate change, the FFPO’s would ensure to protect the environment through the planting of trees and protecting the soil among other things.

Mr Akparibo assured the FFPO’s commitment to follow the FFF support to be able to protect the climate in order to promote food security to ensure quality livelihood of the people in their respective communities.