Absenteeism Among JHS 3 Candidates Worrisome—Educational Workers Connect

Education is the passport for the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it. (Malcolm X)

Educational Workers Connect whose principal aim is to ensure quality education among learners across the country, has observed with grave concern the frightening rate of absenteeism among Junior High School pupils who are in their final year and must be preparing feverishly to write their BECE.

This practice, Educational Workers Connect considers unhealthy and unacceptable knowing too well the ramifications that this practice can have on their education as many of them are aiming to potentially climb the academic ladder.

It is against this backdrop that, we wish to remind all JHS 3 candidates across the country to note that, no amount of hard work, sacrifice, and commitment by their teachers will come to yield if they continue to absent themselves from school and classes.

This is no rocket science because, according to Dr.Seus, " the more that you read, the more things you will know, the more that you learn, the more places you will go".

We are therefore of the firm belief that, if these candidates are not regular and punctual to school, it becomes increasingly difficult for them to read, study and pass their exams and subsequently move up the academic ladder.

It is important to stress that, if too many absences occur, it is still a problem whether they are excused or unexcused because they represent too many lost learning time in classrooms.

They should not think that no matter the grades they get in the BECE, admission to the Secondary School is automatic hence absenting themselves from school.

We, therefore, wish to caution all Junior High School pupils to desist from such unproductive practice of absenteeism and rather spend their precious times staying at school and preparing for their exams because even now, they are doing only 4hours thus from.9:00AM to 1:00PM and so it must be taken seriously.

We want to remind and encourage them with one of the famous quotes by Aristotle who said "The roots of education are bitter but the real fruit is sweet"

We are by this release calling on all parents whose wards are in JHS 3 to take implicit and personal interest in the education of these final year students by making sure they are punctual in school, study while at home and sleep when they must. These are their God given responsibilities that they must not shirk as responsible parents.

According to Benjamin Franklin "An investment in knowledge pays the best interest" We, therefore, call on parents not to disappoint the country in this regard.

Let us all remember that, punctuality is a courteous complement the intelligent person pays to his associates.

Finally, we are calling on all stakeholders in the education front in the respective constituencies to put their shoulders to the wheel to end what we consider to be an unacceptable practice among our JHS 3 candidates.

Ugly tendencies of absenteeism must be kicked out.

Signed:

Daniel Yao Agbezudor

Executive Secretary

(0243851542).