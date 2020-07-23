Stop "Fire Service" Journalism—GJA Prez To Media

Listen to article

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr. Alffail Monney has charged the media to wage a sustained fight against human trafficking and stop what he described as a fire service or ambulance way of journalism.

He explained that the fight against human trafficking can only be won if the media leads the fight and also sustains the pressure on the perpetrators, and not talk about or report on the issue only when a story about human trafficking breaks out and then go back to sleep until the next story breaks.

He said, Ghana is a reference point in many things, including democracy, human rights among others, however, the cancer of human trafficking is gradually robbing the country of that shine and every effort must be made to restore the image of the county.

He noted that human trafficking is not only criminal and ungodly but also a drawback to development; for which reason the media must sharpen their focus on it till it becomes a thing of the past.

He suggested public education and naming and shaming perpetrators as the key ways of winning the fight.

Mr. Alffail Monney made the call on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, during the media launch of the 2020 commemoration day against human trafficking (BLUE DAY).

He also assured the ministry of Gender, children, and social protection of the GJA's commitment to the fight against human trafficking.

The minister, Hon. Cynthia Mamle Morison, in her keynote address, mentioned community sensitization programs, community monitoring visits, among others as initiatives being undertaken by the ministry to help eradicate cancer.

She also disclosed that family tracing and reintegration of rescued victims of human trafficking are also being undertaken. She appealed to cooperate with bodies, development partners, and other stakeholders to contribute to the Human Trafficking Fund to help the ministry undertake more initiatives against the practice.

Hon. Morison further admonished the youth to invest their savings into their skills or businesses, rather than giving them to connection men who send them into modern slavery.

Communities along the Volta lake and cocoa growing areas are places where human trafficking and forced labour are most prevalent. There is also a growing phenomenon of illegal migration to some of the gulf countries.

30th July has been set aside every year by the United Nations to create awareness on issues of human trafficking. The day often called Blue Day.

Ghana's theme for this year is "Stakeholders, act now to end human trafficking amidst COVID-19 in Ghana".