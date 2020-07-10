How VIP Transport Bus Entered River Oti

The circumstances that led to the plunging of a VIP Transport Bus into the Oti River in Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality has been revealed.

Apparently the VIP bus was on its way to Wulensi in the Northern Region Thursday morning when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The bus with the registration number GT 5313-19 was travelling with passengers from Accra to Wulensi.

It ended up in the river while manoeuvring to get onto a pontoon to cross to the other side.

As of 8 am on Thursday, the personal effects of passengers and other items such as motorbikes and bicycles had been salvaged from the river.

Obed Kagbetor, a passenger said that the driver instructed them to alight from the bus to enable him to park on the pontoon and the next thing was the pandemonium and struggle for safety.

There were no casualties but an excavator that was deployed to pull out the bus was unsuccessful until a Winch tractor successfully recovered the bus from the river.