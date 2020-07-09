Top Judge Succumbs

A Court of Appeal judge, Justice Paul K. Gyaeseayor, has died suddenly after he complained of ill health at work on Tuesday.

Until his untimely death, the late Justice Gyaeseayor was one of the senior-most justices of the Court of Appeal.

Although the cause of death is unknown, there are wild rumours that it could be Covid-19 related.

He was at work yesterday but complained of ill health and had to go home and the Judicial Service later received the sad news that he had passed on.

A source close to the late judge told DAILY GUIDE that Justice Gyaeseayor was not known to have complained about any serious underlying health issues, but he had an eye surgery in the United States not long ago.

His demise has thrown a cloud of fear around the Judicial Service as there are rumours that a number of judges have contracted Covid-19 and might be self-isolating.

CJ Isolates

Later, the Judicial Service released a statement indicating that the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, had gone into self-isolation on the advice of his doctors.

A circular to High Court judges signed by Judicial Secretary Cynthia Pamela Addo said the Chief Justice would be in isolation for 14 days and added that he commenced the recommended Covid-19 protocol arrangement on Monday.

Last Saturday, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced in a statement that President Akufo-Addo commenced a 14-day precautionary self-isolation even after testing negative for Covid-19, and it was being done in “compliance with Covid-19 protocols.”

The statement had said the President's voluntary action was informed by the fact that a member of his close circle tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

During the self-isolation period, the President will be working from the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House, Accra, the Information Minister added.

The Judicial Secretary's statement, however, did not disclose whether the Chief Justice came into contact with anyone infected with the virus.

There were wild rumours that the Superior Courts had shut down over Covid-19, but the Judicial Secretary's circular did not give any indication to that effect.

Opuni Trial

In an unrelated matter, the trial of the former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Stephen Opuni, and Managing Director of Agricult Ghana Limited, Seidu Agongo, who are on trial for causing financial loss to the state, has been adjourned.

The case was scheduled for yesterday for counsel for Seidu Agongo to continue his cross-examination of the third prosecution witness.

However, it was adjourned as the presiding judge, Justice Clemence Honyenuga, a Supreme Court judge sitting with additional responsibilities as a High Court judge, was not available.

It is not clear if his absence has something to do with the news that one of his colleagues passed on.

The case was adjourned to July 17, 2020.

