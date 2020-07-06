You Will Forever Remain In Our Hearts—NPP Japan On Sir John

We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of the C.E.O of the Forestry Commission and a former General Secretary of the great party, Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (AKA, Sir John).

By all standards, Sir John contributed immensely to the great party and the nation as a whole. The NPP Japan acknowledges the fact that no one prepares for such loss but yours has come like a swift wind to us.

We are blessed and honoured to have had you as a father, C.E.O, former general secretary, and party faithful. As we think about your sudden demise, we think of your kind and selfless nature.

May the fond memories of Sir John bring comfort to his family, the NPP and Ghana during this hard time. Looking back on all the good memories you were able to have with us before your passing away, it is still difficult to believe that you are no more with us.

It is the prayer of NPP Japan that God will grant all of us the serenity and peace that may be needed to get through this. Sir John, you will forever remain in our thoughts and prayers.

Issued and signed on behalf of NPP Japan by

Kwaku Adu

(Acting Communications Director, NPP Japan)