Computer Repairer Face Court Over Defilement

A 30-year-old computer repairer who is accused of defiling an 11-year-old girl at Agbogboloshie has been arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court charged with defilement.

Sadiq Salifu Karim has pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs. Christiana Cann admitted Karim to bail in the sum of GH¢60,000.00 with two sureties.

He is to reappear on July 16.

Prosecuting Detective Sergeant Opoku Aniagyie said the complainant is a 47-year-old trader residing at Kasoa in the Central Region and a mother of the victim. Karim resides at Agbogboloshie.

Sergeant Aniagyie said the complainant normally visits Agbogbolohie to sell her goods and she normally comes with the victim who also sit at one Sister Abena's Spot at Agbogboloshie.

According to prosecution, Karim's place of work is close to the said Spot.

In the month of May this year, victim went the spot and whiles there, Karim who has been running errands for the spot owner introduced himself to the victim.

During their interaction, Karim proposed to the victim and directed her to come to his house.

Prosecution said the victim went to the house of Karim and Karim had sex with her.

After the act, prosecution said the victim kept the ordeal to herself. On June 15, this year, the Victim went to sit at the spot again and Karim came around to chat with her.

Karim then offered the victim GH¢3.00 and his mobile phone and asked the victim to seek permission from the spot owner so she could come to his house.

Prosecution said Karim had sex with the victim for the second time when the victim visited him.

When the complainant went to enquire about the victim, prosecution said the complainant was told that the victim had gone to Karim's house.

The complainant followed up but she did not find the victim.

Prosecution said later, the complainant spotted the victim returning to the spot, so the complainant approached her and she let the cat of the bag, after which she showed her blood stained pant to her (mother).

On hearing the matter, the complainant reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victim's Support Unit in the Greater Accra Region.

“Police accompanied the victim to the hospital for examination and treatment. When accused person was arrested he denied the offence in his caution statement,” the Prosecutor said.

---GNA