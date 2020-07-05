Wee Transporter Grabbed At Yamoransa

A young hardened transporter of cannabis in the Assin area was arrested at the Yamoransa Police barrier.

He was nabbed in a mini passenger bus with registration number GR-5496-18 with eight passengers commuting from Tantri lorry station in Cape Coast to Assin Fosu in the Assin Central Municipality.

The police during its routine checks and inspection of the vehicles at about 0830 hours discovered four slabs of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis commonly called "wee".

They told the Ghana News Agency, he was transporting the cannabis to a seller at Assin Darmang, the capital of the Assin South District of the Central Region.

Mr Tandoh, the policeman who made the arrest lamented the changing antics of the youth in transporting narcotics on the route and charged the peddlers to desist from the act.

The driver of the mini Nissan Urvan bus who gave his name as Kwaku expressed shock about the act of the suspect and urged all drivers to be mindful of the passengers who board their vehicles.

They should report all suspicious characters to the police and desist from engaging in any act of transporting or using narcotics drugs.

—GNA