Agona East: DCE Visits Some Voter Registration Centers

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Agona East, Hon. Dennis Armah Frimpong has visited some of the ongoing Voter Registration Centers in the District to get first-hand information about the exercise.

Accompanied by Constituency Executives of the NPP including Mr. Sam Esssndoh, Chairman, Mr. Isaac Ato Ntsiful, Secretary, Mame Quansima Women's Organizer, and her Deputy, Madam Aba Grant, and Mr. Albert Quainoo, Constituency 1st Vice Chairman visited Registration Centers in Agona Kwanyarko.

There was calm and Serene atmosphere as the exercise was steadily progressing. The observation so far was positive with an impressive turnout of the registrants at Centers.

In an interview with newsmen, Hon. Dennis Armah Frimpong noted that the impressive turnout indicates the readiness of the electorates to exercise their franchise in the December 7, General Elections

"The Electoral Commission has also done exceptionally well by observing all the Covid-19 safety protocols as a means of ensuring the safety of the registrants

The Registrants have so far demonstrated a high level of responsibility and complied with all the safety measures spelled out by the Ministry of Health and the Electoral Commission.

I must commend the security personnel they need to be commended for their outstanding discharging of duties at the various centers and ensuring that there's sanity in the electoral process, particularly ensuring that the register is protected"

Hon. Dennis Armah Frimpong encouraged persons who qualify but are yet to get Registrated to do so to make them eligible as individuals who can exercise the power of the thumbs by greatly endorsing H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for a second of office.

DCE and his entourage visited Kwanyarko Methodist 'B'JHS, Catholic Church at Kwanyarko, Kwanyarko Methodist Church, Pentecost Church at Kwanyarko, Methodist 'A' JHS, Kwanyarko, Presbyterian Primary School and Boys Industrial training school among others.