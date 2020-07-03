Four Armed Robbers Jailed 120years

The Nkawie Circuit Court has sentenced four young men to a total of 120 years imprisonment for robbery at Ahwerewa in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.

Yaw Agyeman 20, Karim Seidu 20, Anthony Oppong 24 and Enock Awuah 18, were said to have attacked their victims with guns and machetes, and robbed them of their money and other valuable items on the Ahwerewa-Okoh main road in the Municipality.

They pleaded guilty and were convicted on their own plea by the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey.

Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Sylvanus Dalmeida told the court that on June 26 this year, at about 2030 hours, the gang of four, armed with a single barrel gun, machetes and sticks laid ambush in a spot on the road.

He said they attacked their victims who were on a motorbike and inflicted several cutlass wounds on them and took away several amounts of money.

The Prosecution said they fired several gunshots to scare away people from rescuing their victims before they bolted.

The prosecution said the victims who sustained various injuries on their heads, legs and arms were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment after which a report was made to the Ahwerewa Police.

DSP Daimelda said the convicts were arrested by the Police upon a tip-off and charged before the court.

---GNA