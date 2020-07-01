K.T. Hammond Drags Media Houses To NMC Over 'Voltarians Not Ghanaians' Publications

Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament Mr K.T. Hammond, has reported some media houses to the National Media Commission for publishing stories which claimed he had said the people of the Volta Region are not Ghanaians.

In a statement, Mr Hammond said his non-Ghanaian tag was in reference to some Togolese who have the habit of crossing over into certain parts of the Volta Region in Ghana and intermingling with Ghanaians there due to their shared history and language.

The lawmaker clarified that he never referred to Voltarians as non-Ghanaians as, he noted, is being claimed by members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Other NDC actors have also suggested that I said in that interview that people from the Volta Region were not Ghanaians. This is a deliberate, malicious, shameless twist of my responses with the sole purpose of causing me extraordinary political and social disaffection with Ghanaians from the Volta Region”, Mr Hammond said in a statement.

“It is clear beyond argument that in my responses in the interview, at no point in the 4-minute segment did I suggest, let alone state that Ghanaians from the Volta Region were not Ghanaians”, he stressed.

“I am educated, old a mature enough to know the history of Ghana and to understand the debilitating effect of ethnocentricity and bigotry in any community”, the governing party lawmaker added, insisting: “I’m not the one to call fellow citizens from the Volta Region non-Ghanaians”.

“I have taken steps to report the media houses associated with this mischief to the National Media Commission for redress. In the meanwhile, I call on the general public to disregard the twists to my responses and also to disregard the suggestions that my responses amount to the facts behind the state’s actions”, he noted.

---classfmonline