Your Social Interventions Are Enormous, Has Reduced Pressures, We Declare Our Support – Dr Think Twice

The Chief Executive Officer of Think Twice Africa Consult, (a Think Tank), and consultancy on negative societal pressures, with the aim of monitoring various government social interventions, Mr. Ernest Birmeh, also known as Dr Think Twice, has given his full support to the government, has called for four more years for the president to continue his good works.

The government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done what Napoleon couldn’t do. The NPP government with its achievements on social interventions can’t be compared with any other government that has ruled this nation.

Societal pressures have been one of the challenges facing many individuals in the country for number of years, though past governments came to reduce it, the current government with interventions such as planting for food and jobs, free senior high school policy, interoperability, affordable housing, nurses and teachers allowances restoration, absorption of BECE examination fees, soft loans for Ghanaians business (COVID – 19 ) alleviation fund (600 million stimulus package) double-track intervention system to ensure no child is left out school. rearing for food and jobs, National Builders Corps (NABCO) and hundreds more can't be ignored.

The achievements by past governments can’t be compared to the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Therefore we as a Think Tank, an organization with sole interest in tackling societal pressures have thrown our full support to the current government for reelection. We will surely do same, serve as checks on any government that takes the mantle, will be pressured to implement more social interventions to cushion the ordinary Ghanaians.

Ghanaians in general needs to sit back must have a second thought, also help themselves to reduce undue pressures on them.

We hope to organize a press conference to throw more light on this issue.

