CODEO Deploys 100 Observers For Voter Registration Centres

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) is deploying 100 observers for the upcoming voter registration centres.

The Electoral Commission is set to compile a new voters’ register beginning June, June 30.

CODEO in a statement issued on Sunday, June 28, 2020, and signed by its National Coordinator, Albert Kofi Arhin said the coalition has deployed 100 observers for the upcoming exercise.

“The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), has deployed a total of 100 observers for the upcoming 2020 Biometric Voter Registration Exercise (BVR) to be carried out by the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) from June 30 to August 6. The CODEO observers will be undertaking their observation duties in 100 purposively selected constituencies throughout the country.”

“Ahead of their deployment, all the observers underwent a one-day training to enable them to conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times during observation,” the coalition further added.

According to CODEO, its observation is to promote electoral transparency and enhance public confidence and trust in the process.

It further entreated the general public to play their part in ensuring the registration exercise is peaceful and successful.

