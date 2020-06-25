Old Voter ID Excluded For New Register – Supreme Court Dismisses NDC’s Case

The Supreme Court of Ghana has asked EC to go ahead with it planned compilation of a new voters' register.

The court ruled that the existing voter ID card and birth certificates cannot be used as proof of identity for the new register.

This judgement effectively throws out the challenge by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a private citizen, Mark Takyi-Banson, who were before the Court questioning the Electoral Commission’s decision to compile an entirely new register and exclude the existing voter ID.

The Court, however, agrees with the NDC that the right to vote, once conferred on a person, cannot be diminished.

This set in the issue of confusion with both parties claiming victory.