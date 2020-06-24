Court To Decide NDC, EC Fate Over New Register Tomorrow

The Supreme Court has moved its judgement in the case in which the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is challenging the exclusion of the existing voter ID card from the list of documents needed to register to vote to Thursday, January 25.

It was initially scheduled to pass its judgement on June 23.

The Court will also pronounce on whether Ghana’s election management body can compile an electoral roll more than once.

The Lawyer for the NDC, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, on the question of the existing voter ID Card in Court, questioned the factual basis of the Electoral Commission’s assertion that over 12 million voters enrolled onto the current register without any form of identification; the basis upon which it is seeking to compile an entirely new register.

---citinewsroom