Ghana Needs Selfless Leaders — Bank Manager

A renowned banker in Kumasi, has stressed the need for selfless and patriotic leadership at all levels, to help speed up the development agenda of the country.

Mr. Sampson Anokye, Kumasi Asafo Branch Manager of GCB Bank, who made the call, said leadership without patriotism, respect and commitment to duty, made it extremely difficult to mobilize people to achieve desired goals.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, he pointed out that lack of patriotism and selfishness on the part of some leaders, had been the cause of the current bad state of most African countries.

Mr Anokye was reacting to calls by some customers of the Bank to the leadership of the GCB Bank to honour him for his selfless leadership which had helped improved service delivery at the Asafo branch.

He said “being caring, respectful and patriotic to all persons irrespective of their background, despite your position as a leader or manager, attract blessings from God and that gives you grace to progress to achieve your goals”.

Citing the banking industry as an example, Mr Anokye said building trust and good inter personal relationship while understanding the mindset of customers, were the surest way to stay ahead of the stiff competition in the industry.

He called on leaders at all levels of society to rededicate themselves and portray leadership qualities that would unite them and their people to promote whatever development agenda they were pursuing.

