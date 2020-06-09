Order Live Broadcast Of NDC, EC New Voters' Register Case — South Dayi MP To CJ

Member of Parliament for South Dayi and key member of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee Rockson-Nelson EK. Dafeamekpor has appealed to the Chief Justice, Justice Anim Yeboah to allow a televised broadcast of the voter’s register case between the NDC and the Electoral Commission currently at the Supreme Court.

In a statement, the South Dayi MP said his appeal is due to the high public interest in the matter.

He cites same Court’s ruling sometime in April 2013 when a similar question arose. After long drawn out arguments, the Court agreed that the Election Petition be televised live. Atuguba JSC (as he then was) delivered the ruling of the Court and stated inter alia that “elections in the country come with a lot of tension and acrimony and therefore it was proper for the proceedings to be telecast live on TV”.

In view of the high level of public interest in the above case before the Supreme Court, I am calling on the Chief Justice to order a Live Broadcast of proceedings in the matter in accordance with established principles and precedence.

The outcome of this case before the Apex Court has far reaching ramifications for every Ghanaian. Having regard to the spirit that led to the live telecast of the 2012 Election Petition case in 2013 involving the current President and the Electoral Commission and HE. John Dramani Mahama, I will urge the Supreme Court (as presently constituted) to place the same interest and spirit in allowing the public to have a clear understanding of the legal proceedings that would lead to the final determination of this very important matter.

It will therefore be in the public interest, and would help in the public’s appreciation of the issues in dispute and the adjudication process, for the proceedings to be telecast live.

The general public has discussed this issue with varied interests on the matter. Understanding that various discussants have their unique appreciation of the matter, and having understanding of the Court’s ability to look critically into the matter and to make a determination that reflects the collective interest of the general public, I believe carrying the public along from beginning to the end of this matter in a live telecast, would take away any form of doubts that some individuals may hold.

This matter is simply too critical to be heard at the blind side of the people.

I believe that the Court is well equipped with the necessary protocols to handle this matter in the clear view of the media without prejudice.

I call on the Chief Justice to consider this and to make the needed efforts aimed at allowing the public the opportunity to be part of this adjudication process.

Signed:

Rockson-Nelson EK. Dafeamekpor, Esq.

MP: South Dayi

Member: Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, and the Judiciary Committees of Parliament of Ghana.