Issues Arising From The Reopening Of Schools

The GHANA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF FINAL YEAR TEACHERS (GNAFYT) has suggested the following to the Government of Ghana before 29th June 2020. The suggestions have been itemized as follows;

1. That, all Final Year Teachers shall be considered front line workers or Teachers, thus, 50% of basic salary as allowance for the next 3 months.

2. That, taxes on Final Year Teachers’ salaries be removed until school fully reopens, thus, Tax waiver for the next 3 months (July, August and September)

3. That, the government shall institute insurance packages for teachers that would cater for medical and other costs should any be infected with the Corona Virus in the process of discharging their duties.

4. That, running water and other sanitary equipment or Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) be provided to all schools.

5. That, the BECE, WASSCE examination be conducted in the individual schools in order to adhere to the social or physical distancing.

6. Assign schools to designated health facilities.

7. That, the government shall pay the teachers for any extra work in relation to the final exams.

8. That, Mock Examinations shall be set and conducted by the teachers in the various schools.

With this, we believe that the teacher will be highly motivated to work to make our final year students face the impending examination squarely. Our members are again encouraged to stay safe and adhere to all the health protocols to help fight the novel coronavirus.

Kind regards

Signed:

Matey Wisdom

(Secretary)

Reindorf Agyemang Boateng

(Convener)