We Must Learn From The Montie 3 Saga — GJA President Worried About Falling Standards

President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Roland Affail Monney, has expressed worry about low professional standards in journalism in Ghana.

He said practitioners had become parochial and partisan at the expense of professionalism.

Dr. Monney made the observation in Sunyani during a forum organized by the GJA Brong Ahafo Regional branch on the topic: “No to Political Vigilantism and Electoral Violence in Ghana,” with sponsorship from Star Ghana Foundation.

It was also participated by representatives from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Health Service (GHS). The GHS took the opportunity to educate participants on the current situation on Covid-19 and the way forward.

Dr. Monney said standards in journalism had been plummeting with time, saying that the clear disregard for ethical standards was a major cause.

“From Sunyani to other parts of the country, journalism is degenerating into a standard-less profession,” he admitted, saying “it is sad and dangerous.”

He said because the 1992 Constitution gives freedom to any person to practise or set up media organization, the GJA could only appeal to the sensibilities of journalists to let the national interest override their personal and parochial interests, especially as the country heads for the December polls.

“The only way to prevent this country from degenerating into chaos is for journalists to be professionals and report nothing but the truth. What is put out there must be based on strong factual foundation and must be fair,” he stressed.

He reminded editors of their crucial roles as referees, saying “journalists must not show biases; they must not tell stories in conflicting ways. They must not insult on the airwaves or support one political party over the other.”

He warned media practitioners that the media profession is guided by rules and regulations which he referred to as 'landmines' and 'potholes', which he said could land any practitioner into trouble if they are not careful, adding “we must learn from the Montie 3 saga.”

The Bono Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Stephen Tenkorang, speaking on behalf of the IGP, said the police needed to work hand-in-hand with the media to promote peaceful election.

