15 Communities Receive Street Lights To Address Crime In Kwadaso

15 communities within the Kwadaso municipality of the Ashanti region have received 150 led street lights to help curb the alarming rate of crime in the area.

The Member of Parliament Dr. S. K who donated the lights Monday says the security issues in most of the communities need swift attention hence the move.

The fifteen communities benefitting from the lights include Kwadaso metro, Tanoso, Apatrapa, Nyakyernease, Techiman, Denkyemuoso, Edwenase, IPT, Pokukrom among others.

Each community will receive 10 pieces to place them at some vantage crime-prone areas within these communities.

Kwadaso is one of the municipality within the Ashanti region where security issues are of more concern.

Presenting the items Dr. Nuamah hinted his outfit is committed to helping combat crime to safeguards the lives of the people.

According to him, the initial 150 lights are given to the assembly members at the beneficial communities, for them to lead the team to put them in most critical areas in their respective communities.

The member of Parliament says the University of Education Kumasi campus situated within his auspices has already received 30 pieces of the street lights adding up to 180 pieces.

Also, the Member of Parliament also, inspected the asphalting roads project going on in some areas within the municipality.

He, however, emphasized that the Tanoso Techiman road and Kwadaso-Denkyemuoso-Techiman which are also under construction will be completed at the speculated set time.