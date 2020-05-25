We Don't Have Any Fight With FDA--COA FS Clears The Air

The Management of COA Herbal Centre, has refuted assertions that they are fighting the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

The FDA recalled several batches of the COA-FS product claiming some of the products were contaminated.

Below is the full release from Centre of Awareness:

The attention of COA Herbal Center has been drawn to publications in the media that seek to portray COA FS as an approved cure for COVID-19.

We wish to state that COA FS has not been approved as cure for COVID-19 by any institution. COA FS was part of the herbal products submitted to the Centre for Plant Medicine Research, Akuapem Mampong for evaluation towards the management of COVID-19. According to the Centre for Plant Medicine Research, Akuapem Mampong, the preliminary evaluation of the results indicated that COA FS was among the first batch of the 9 selected products recommended to the Ministry of Health.

COA Herbal Center further dissociates itself from leaked reports suggesting that independent tests conducted on COA-FS Food supplement confirm that the product is not contaminated.

The report on the independent test, which was conducted by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has been extensively reported by some media houses and online portals, creating the erroneous impression that COA Herbal Center is influencing such a media campaign.

We wish to state that COA Herbal Center, acting upon the directive of the FDA has since ceased production, recalled our products from the market, and submitted the same to the FDA which was safely disposed of on the 22nd of May, 2020.

The leaked test results from the Food Research Institute, which is under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is one of the results of the numerous trial samples sent to the institute and the Centre for Plant Medicine Research for analysis, to try our lines after major renovations.

We, therefore, want to state unequivocally that, we are not behind such publications and as a genuine organization, which cherishes the rule of law, we would not do anything that will undermine the authority and power of the FDA.

Indeed, a meeting with stakeholders and government will be held this week to deliberate on the recommendation by the Center for Plant Medicine Research and the way forward. The question is, why would COA FS engineer such publications to preempt Tuesday’s meeting? This media campaign is the handiwork of some diabolic minds who don’t wish COA FS well.

It must, therefore, be on record that COA Herbal Center is strictly complying with directives by the Food and Drug Authority (FDA). We have recalled all the specific batch numbers from the market as directed by the FDA. Furthermore and more importantly, the company has embarked on several steps to ensure that its manufacturing site in Cape Coast conforms to the best hygienic practices in the world.

The production site in the Central Region has seen some major facelifts that will ensure that COA FS products are produced under strict hygienic conditions which conform to international best practices.

We want to state that, COA Herbal Center is committed to delivering quality, effective, efficient, and efficacious product to consumers and will, therefore, comply with all directives by the FDA. Currently, the product is off the market.

We, therefore, urge the general public to disregard the current media publications regarding the tests and wait patiently for the FDA’s final report, which is recognized by law.

Deladem Kisseih

Client Relations Officer

