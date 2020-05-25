Harnessing Technology To Enhance Agricultural Productivity, Marketing And Fair Pricing

Listen to article

Agrimall - Ghana’s first and total agribusiness e-commerce platform/marketplace introduced a few months ago has gone fully commercial from the 25th of May 2020 after supporting the agribusiness value chain especially our farmers, suppliers, sellers and buyers of agricultural products and services to list and market their goods and services for free as part of its entry plan and social responsibilities during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The market place for agri-marketing has evolved and Agrimall is rightly placed to support the Ghanaian farmer and industry as a whole to scale-up marketing activities.

The potential of digital trading solutions to support the agriculture industry and spur economic growth is one of the reasons that inspired the platform’s design and build.

Agrimall starts its full commercial operations by running the ‘’AKWAABA PROMO’’ where a small fee is charged for posting product/service Ads and also for renting the novelty online shop/store for a period of 30 and 60 days respectively. The platform also offers enhanced promotions for clients who select those services.

By going digital, farmers, suppliers, sellers and buyers of agricultural products and services stand to gain enormous advantages;

Being part of a growing digital marketplace and agricultural economy.

Harnessing technology to enhance fair pricing and greater reach.

Opportunity to connect directly with clients/ potential clients in real time.

Integration of stakeholders along the entire agricultural value chain to spread operational costs and manage cash flow.

Ad listings and online shops already on Agrimall before the 25th of May 2020 will continue to enjoy the free service until the listing tenure expires.

Agrimall is a web-based e-commerce platform designed with farmers, suppliers and buyers needs in mind. The platform delivers the first in-market online store to give total digitized and integrated marketing solutions to the agricultural industry.

Agrimall’s mission is to facilitate the matching of supply and demand over alternative and specific agricultural markets using the best digital technology and this is driven by the vision of being the market place of choice for agribusiness in Ghana and beyond.

The user-friendly nature of the platform makes it easy to sign-up for registration and usage as this ensures direct end to end transactions between farmers and industry/retail.

Kindly visit www.agrimall.com.gh for more details.