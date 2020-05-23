Central Region: Two Grabbed For Stealing GWCL Valve

Two persons are in the grips of the Awutu Ofaakor Police Command for allegedly stealing chamber valve belonging to the Ghana Water Company Limited.

The two, Emmanuel Kwaku Abeka, aged 22 and Ramzy Kwasi Opare, aged 27 were charged with conspiracy to steal, causing damage and stealing.

Speaking to Citi News, DSP Samuel Shadrack Amfoh, the Awutu Ofaakor District Police Commander indicated that the two individuals were caught in the act stealing the valve at Ota City a suburb of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

He added that the two were arrested after the Assemblyman for Otamens Electoral Area, Jones Darko Kwarteng informed the police of the act forcing the Police to move in quickly to arrest the two.

“The two were arrested after the Assemblyman for the area informed the Police of the act and we moved in quickly to arrest them. We are going to charge them with stealing, conspiracy to steal and causing damage and will process them to court accordingly. This has been happening for a long time according to GWCL authorities and I believe this is part of the reasons why some areas in Kasoa don’t get a regular supply of water and people end up blaming the Ghana Water Company Limited,” DSP Shadrack Amfoh said.

The Ofaakor Police Commander explained that the cost of the valve according to GWCL authorities is valued at GHS 3,800 and the individuals would be made to pay.

“The cost of the valve is expensive according to authorities at the Ghana Water Company Limited and the authorities have indicated their preparedness to fight this crime,” DSP Amfoh said.

