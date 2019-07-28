Araya Afrika Thrills Guests At The Launch Of GOWA Awards With Nerve Cracking Performance

The Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) was successfully launched on Tuesday 23rd of July 2019 at the British Council, Accra.

The award scheme which sees to honor women contributing to national development across the length and breadth of Ghana had the beautiful Afro Soul Songtress Araya Afrika showcasing a masterpiece of creative and artistic performance on the day.

The Afro Soul act who doubles as an Afroballerina took center stage with her silky voice with live instrumentation from an acoustic guitarist to wow the audience.

Creating live songs with the name GOWA, Freestyling with chants which signify women empowerment, Araya Afrika is currently promoting her debut single titled “Ogya”.

With song making waves the dynamic singer has released an exquisite video that depicts the African Culture to complement the song on Thursday 25th July 2019.