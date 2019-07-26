Letter To My MP: Qwesi Qorang Lashes Underperforming Ghanaian MPs In New Song

Budding Ghanaian rapper, Qwesi Qorang has lashed Members of parliament in Ghana who are underperforming in a new song titled ‘Letter To My MP’.

He questioned how some of these MPs turn their backs on the electorates when the election period is over.

The WTM Entertainment artiste charged the MPs to visit their constituencies often and help solve some of the problems that the residents are facing.

He threw shots at MPs who drive in big cars while their constituents plead for clean water and other social amenities.

Revealing the secrets of these legislators, Qwesi said some of them play mind games by organizing fun games for the youth when the election draws nearer.

He also urged the youth not to accept some amount of money and t-shirts and vote for these MPs who do not care about their future well-being.

Qwesi Qorang stressed that it is time for Ghanaian leaders to do the needful and set the priorities of the country right.

Following the release of this song, many residents of Sunyani have given him thumbs up for such a great piece.

Speaking in an interview with Melvina Frimpong Manso on Suncity Radio which was monitored by www.newshuntermag.com, Qwesi Qorang’s Manager, Tactikal Shifo said nothing will stop them from composing songs that touch on societal problems.

According to him, his outfit is ready for attacks or any criticisms.

Source: Newshuntermag.com