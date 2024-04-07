Ye shall not see rain; yet that valley shall be filled with water

I. BELOVED, GRACE AND FAVOUR BE UNTO YOU AND YOUR HOUSEHOLD. This fourth month thus saith the LORD unto you, Ye shall not see wind, neither shall ye see rain; yet that valley shall be filled with water, that ye may drink, both ye and your cattle and your beasts. Is there a valley before you? Are you facing famine? Is there drought in your land and the land in which you dwell? God says to stop looking for human solutions; it is time to look for divine solutions. God does not use man’s method to solve problems; he has a divine method that the mind of man cannot comprehend. God’s method for you this month is that that valley shall be filled with water, not only for you to drink, but all that belongs to you shall benefit from that.

II. SON OF MAN, through divine intervention, business shall miraculously see a turnaround. You shall encounter divine healing suddenly. You will not see the wind or the rain, so stop looking out for normal signs that indicate rainfall. God has changed the methodology; you need water to drink; you shall receive it; don’t ask how. Make your containers for collecting the water ready. Create room for expansion. Start the preparation, for the sudden water of God will quench your taste and satisfy your weary soul. Yesterday is gone; you cannot reverse the hand of time. God has given you today a new opportunity, so look forward and move on.

III. DAUGTHER OF ZION, the Lord will open the flood gates for your sake, but your enemies will drown in them. Your enemies will be confounded by your sudden turnaround. This month, remember Lot's wife, who looked back from behind him. Don’t look back on Jehovah, for he will provide the answer to your questions. God will provide the lamb for the sacrifice. God, through our Saviour, Jesus Christ, has delivered you from Sodom and Gomorrah. There is nothing behind; look forward to what life has in store for you ahead. There is no gain in standing where you slipped and gazing at the spot. ALL YOU NEED IS CHRIST JESUS; THERE IS NO OTHER POWER ANYWHERE, AND YOU WILL ENJOY THE FRESH WATER FROM ABOVE.

IV. PRECIOUS FRIEND, this month, remember that friendship with the world is enmity with God. Whoever, therefore, will be a friend of the world is the enemy of God. Looking back would reduce your pace of progress. Looking back may renew your fear, increase your anxiety, and create a state of confusion in your mind. God will not forsake you. Look inside the bush behind you; the lamb for your sacrifice is right there. Your divine helper is right beside you; don’t despise the person due to his or her appearance. Draw closer to the LORD, for He is the only one who can and will speak for the waters to fill your valley. This is a DIVINE MESSAGE OF ENCOURAGEMENT offered through the authority and power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Don’t look back; move on; advance to overtake, for God is with you.

V. 2024 MY YEAR TO ENCOUNTER THAT DIVINE HAND OF GOD TO RESCUE ME - Advance in the Lord, and you shall see the salvation of God.

PRAYER: LORD, from today I uproot the spirit of doubt, through your power I pull down any king or queen occupying my throne. And LORD, through your power, I evict any strange spirit that I have ignorantly or consciously associated with through Christ Jesus' name I pray AMEN

