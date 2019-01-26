Road Accidents: Guileless Thoughts And Expectations For 2019

Every country, I must say is faced with one social problem to another. Last year had it with vehicle accidents. It is an unavoidable thing to ignore. The nation Ghana is an honored one, however, I just feel miserable when I see the glaring pool of human blood, smeared on the ground as though it was normal water tossed to the simple floor. I feel miserable when I see the aftermaths of vehicle clash, the harsh summersault of a vehicle loaded up with passengers down a slope or over a bridge. Each time I come back from work and turn on the TV set, the “viewers’ discretion” tag on the news just keeps me stunned and puzzled as I watch the aftermaths of a repulsive road accident which claimed such huge numbers of lives. Yes, Ghana lost lives last year (R.I.P) due to traffic fatalities or better still Road or Motor Accident which has become a conquerable foe that is gluttonously devouring our human and economic resources.

I remember one I vividly witnessed; it’s still clear in my mind’s eye. The first occasion when I witnessed an accident right in front of me was in my neighborhood at Okponglo. The accident happened at the traffic light, when a young man, I believe a student lost his life on the spot. This was a clear indication of a careless individual. The life was precious though, but the action taken was a careless one. Accidents don’t just happen, it emanates from an action of a full grown individual. Even if we are to put the blame on a vehicle, every driver has the moral obligation to take their cars or vehicles for proper check-up and maintenance. At least that’s why someone spent 4 years in the university to acquire such skill or even spent a whole year of training to acquire the mechanic flair. Both parties were undoubtedly at fault, as the driver crossed the traffic light on a red light presuming no car was approaching. The young student, unfortunately, had a headset on and could not pay attention to the horn from the car. Suddenly, we hear a BANG. Unfortunately, there were no police at the spot to help out as the driver was long gone. The shock I believe did not sprout up the idea to take the number.

Obviously, everything in life has a motivation for it. Accidents don't simply occur, yet the most well-known reasons for this menace in Ghana incorporate gross indiscipline on our streets, over-loading, fatigue, and drunk drinking or even over speeding on our roads. Additionally, the poor nature of our streets, poor support of vehicles, dismissal for traffic regulations by most drivers, and indiscriminate and careless use of the street by most pedestrians are different reasons for the extraordinary increment in road accidents.

With every one of these causes and gauging this contention, I think drastic measures should be carefully put in place this year 2019 to ensure the safety of our roads and minimize the accidents that do accompany our roads. As a matter of first importance, public education on street wellbeing should be intensified by the fourth arm of government and the protectors of our culture, yep… the media, they have a part to play in sensitizing their cliques or supporters as well as members of the public on the menace of road accidents in the country.

I additionally propose that more police patrol ought to be presented on more vantage points where street accidents do occur. The habitual inspection or monitoring of reckless drivers and truck drivers on our roads will, however, create mindful consciousness that will propel drivers to be more careful on our roads. Over speeding should be treated as a matter of life cases with huge funds to avoid breaking road safety rules.

2019 is a promising year and I honestly hope that by December, this year will record the lowest accident rate in the country. Ghana is promised for greatness and we all have a part to play in this nation-building. Let’s try to be patriotic by adhering to simple road safety warning for the protection of our dear lives.

Image source: dailytimes.com.pk