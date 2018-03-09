Break Free From Blackheads With Honey, Oatmeal And Green Tea

Photo credit - Shutterstock

1. Baking Soda

Baking soda isn’t just for baking, or keeping your refrigerator smelling fresh. The antiseptic quality of it makes it a wonderful product for your skin. It not only works as an exfoliant to scrub away dead skin cells, leaving the skin soft and smooth, it’s also an incredible contender against those pesky blackheads. And, as baking soda also helps to neutralize the skin’s pH, it encourages the skin to produce less oil, which means that after regular use, you may be able to say goodbye to those blackheads for good.

Follow these simple directions to use it:

In a glass or ceramic bowl, mix about a tablespoon of baking soda with just a small amount of water to form a paste.

Apply the paste to blackheads and allow it to dry for about 10 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water.

Repeat the remedy once or twice a week to remove debris from pores that can cause them to clog, resulting in blackheads.

2. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is an anti-bacterial spice that can be used to make an aromatic face mask that offers all sorts of benefits to the skin, including the removal of blackheads. It also helps to eliminate flaky skin as well as acne, and it can be used as a body scrub for a smoother, more glowing complexion.

To use:

Mix one part organic cinnamon with two parts honey to form a paste.

Apply a thin layer over blackheads.

Leave the paste on for at least 15 minutes.

Wash off with your favorite all-natural cleanser, and then follow up with a moisturizer.

Use this remedy daily for best results.

3. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is more than just a popular hot breakfast cereal. This nutrient-rich grain is safe and effective on a number of skin conditions, including blackheads and sensitive, irritated skin. It works as a gentle natural cleanser and exfoliant, loosening clogged pores that lead to blackheads. It also contains powerful antioxidants and some anti-inflammatory properties too. It soothes irritation, removes dead skin cells, and soaks up excess oil to help clarify the complexion.

To use oatmeal for eliminating blackheads:

Cook just enough oatmeal per package instructions in order to cover all of your blackheads, being sure to use distilled water that is free of contaminants.

Allow the oatmeal to cool to room temperature before applying to affected areas.

Apply to blackheads, allowing it to sit for 10 to 20 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.

Apply this remedy at least once per day for maximum results. If you’re looking for a great organic oatmeal that you can eat as well as use on your skin, try these steel cut oats from Bob’s Red Mill .

You’ll also find a number of excellent face mask recipes using oatmeal and other common pantry ingredients in this article .

4. Lemon Juice

Lemon juice contains alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) citric acid which works as a natural astringent to remove dead skin, making it perfect for unstopping clogged pores. Lemon juice is also rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant that stimulates collagen production to improve skin health and reduce scarring from acne.

To use lemon juice for a clearer, blackhead-free complexion:

First, wash your face with your favorite gentle, natural cleanser.

Squeeze about one teaspoon of juice from an organic lemon into a glass or ceramic bowl.

Dip a cotton ball into the lemon juice and dab it onto any blackheads that you have.

Allow it to dry for at least 10 minutes before rinsing with cool water – or leave it on as an overnight treatment and rinse your face off in the morning.

This lemon juice treatment should be used once a day.

5. Green Tea

The vitamins and antioxidants in green tea help to break up excess oil and reduce inflammation in acne-prone skin, as well as to help protect it from future damage.

To use green team to clear blackheads:

Boil about one cup (8 ounces) of water and then remove from heat.

Steep two bags or a tea ball containing about two teaspoons of organic green tea for one hour.

Pour liquid into a glass or ceramic bowl and cool until lukewarm.

Dab liquid onto blackheads and allow it to dry for at least 10 minutes.

Rinse with cool water, pat dry and then moisturize with an all-natural moisturizer.

This treatment can be used once per day.

6. Honey

Honey is both antibacterial and antiseptic, properties that help remove blackheads by destroying germs or impurities that clog pores, making it another great choice for those with acne-related blackheads. Honey also acts as a natural antibiotic, helping to pull dirt from the pores of the skin to clear blackheads as well as tightening and hydrating the pores for a clearer complexion.

If you have an allergy or sensitivity to honey, use one of the other methods suggested instead, as even applying it topically can cause a reaction in some people