IWD 2018- Meet Powede Eniola Lawrence: Ex Beauty Queen, Nurse And Pilot At Age 25

Photo culled from Bellanaija.com

According a story on Bellanaija.com, Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) Tourism 2013 Powede Eniola Lawrence officially graduated from flight school in 2016 at age 25.

Eniola, it noted originally studied Nursing and qualified as a registered nurse before embarking on her new career direction as a pilot.

Her story reaffirms the notion that young women can achieve anything in life if only they are determined to do it.

Her story has also become a source of inspiration for a lot of young girls across Africa. As we are celebrating International Women’s Day today, may this captivating story propel you to greater heights.