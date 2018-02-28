Letter From An Aborted Child

Photo credit - Thedailybeast.com

Dear Mum

I have decided to talk to you, to let you know my feelings.

I want to know why you did it. My story is short. I have stayed inside you for only three months. I was very comfortable and warm.

I felt really protected. I know you are a special person because I ate the food you ate. I longed for the day I would see your face. Nine months was a long time to wait but I was determined to wait. I had to be patient. One day I heard you

converse with a man about me, and at some stage you quarreled.

The man then offered you some money to get rid of me. I was happy and prayed that this meant that I would at least see you, the only person that I knew in the world; I was wrong. I had almost forgotten the issues until I felt something sharp pierce my tiny ear. I jerked silently and in pain and asked you to protect me. Seconds later, the object came, fiercer than before.

My tiny body was cut open, starting from the ears then arms and legs. It was an agonizing experience, my head was then cut off and I died.

It took me a whole hour to die, a whole hour for an innocent three months human being to be murdered. I remember the whole incidence vividly and I keep asking myself;

what I did to deserve that cruel death?

Why me?

Why did you do it to me?

And why was I not given a chance to live?

I know you are having a lot of nightmares. You remain guilty for the beastly act. Please explain to your God why you committed the heinous act.