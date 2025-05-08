Afua Asantewaa fails Guinness World Record attempt for longest singing marathon again

Afua Asantewaa's second attempt at the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon has been deemed unsuccessful.

According to the feedback she received, her attempt was disqualified because she exceeded the allowed rest breaks of 5 minutes for every hour of singing.

Afua sang for an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes during her attempt, which began on December 21, 2024, at Heroes' Park, Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

While she did not achieve the record, she expressed her gratitude to the Ghanaians who supported her throughout the challenge on social media after its completion.

The current record holder for the longest singing marathon is Sunil Waghmare from India, who set the record at 105 hours in 2012. Although Afua's attempt surpassed this time, the excess rest breaks ultimately led to her disqualification.

It’s important to note that Guinness World Records typically takes 6 to 12 weeks to verify standard applications.