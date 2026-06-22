NPP Bantama Chairman, Vice Chairman arrested after clash over constituency album at party office

The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bantama Constituency, Mr. Fiifi Mensah, and his First Vice Chairman, Mr. Atta Kingsley, are currently at the Sofoline Police Command assisting with investigations following a brawl at the party office on Monday, June 22, 2026.

According to a source, the confrontation stemmed from the compilation of the constituency album.

The source alleged that over 200 party members suspected to have a soft spot for the current chairman were removed from the album, a development that triggered tensions among party members.

An insider at the party office revealed that the constituency chairman was allegedly cut off from the album compilation process, with the First Vice Chairman taking over the entire exercise.

The source said this compelled Chairman Fiifi Mensah to confront some members at the party office, including Mr. Atta Kingsley.

The confrontation quickly escalated into near-chaos, forcing members present to intervene.

Police were later called to the scene to restore calm.

Both the chairman and his vice are now at the Sofoline Police Command where they are assisting police with investigations into the incident.

The police have yet to release an official statement on the matter.