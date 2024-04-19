My death rumour was a lie from hell – Zack Orji

19.04.2024 LISTEN

Nollywood legend Zack Orji has said social media has made people reckless to the extent of spreading fake news.

It would be recalled that Zack Orji slumped in December 2023 and was admitted to the intensive care unit of the National Hospital in Abuja before he was transferred to a private hospital for surgery.

There were rumours on social media that he had died. According to the veteran actor, he received different calls from people who hadn't reached out to him in years, simply because they were concerned for him.

“I don't know who originated that lie, I call it a lie from the pit of hell that…well not myself, they had passed away…I saw it and I started receiving all kinds of calls, even calls from people I hadn't heard from for years, most of them were just concerned, they wanted to find out if it was true and all of that.

“I can only say that sometimes social media has made people so reckless and callous to the point of spreading fake news just to grow their page.” He said

He then thanked the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) for its support.

-citinewsroom