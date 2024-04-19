ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.04.2024 General News

My death rumour was a lie from hell – Zack Orji

My death rumour was a lie from hell – Zack Orji
19.04.2024 LISTEN

Nollywood legend Zack Orji has said social media has made people reckless to the extent of spreading fake news.

It would be recalled that Zack Orji slumped in December 2023 and was admitted to the intensive care unit of the National Hospital in Abuja before he was transferred to a private hospital for surgery.

There were rumours on social media that he had died. According to the veteran actor, he received different calls from people who hadn't reached out to him in years, simply because they were concerned for him.

419202463608-wbreuigtto-419202461232-zack-orji-555.jpeg

“I don't know who originated that lie, I call it a lie from the pit of hell that…well not myself, they had passed away…I saw it and I started receiving all kinds of calls, even calls from people I hadn't heard from for years, most of them were just concerned, they wanted to find out if it was true and all of that.

“I can only say that sometimes social media has made people so reckless and callous to the point of spreading fake news just to grow their page.” He said

419202463609-wbreuigtto-419202461232-zack-orji-well-2.jpeg

He then thanked the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) for its support.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Well no longer tolerate your empty, unwarranted attacks – TUC blasts Prof Adei We’ll no longer tolerate your empty, unwarranted attacks – TUC blasts Prof Adei

1 hour ago

Bawumia donates GHc200,000 to support Madina fire victims Bawumia donates GHc200,000 to support Madina fire victims

1 hour ago

IMF to disburse US360million third tranche to Ghana without creditors MoU IMF to disburse US$360million third tranche to Ghana without creditors MoU 

1 hour ago

Truck owner share insights into train collision incident Truck owner share insights into train collision incident

1 hour ago

Paramount chief of Bassare Traditional Area passes on Paramount chief of Bassare Traditional Area passes on

1 hour ago

Two teachers in court over alleged illegal possession of BECE papers Two teachers in court over alleged illegal possession of BECE papers  

1 hour ago

Sunyani: Victim allegedly shot by traditional warriors appeals for justice Sunyani: Victim allegedly shot by traditional warriors appeals for justice

3 hours ago

Mahama vows to scrap teacher licensure exams, review Free SHS policy Mahama vows to scrap teacher licensure exams, review Free SHS policy

3 hours ago

Government will replace burnt Madina shops with a new three-story, 120-store facility — Bawumia Government will replace burnt Madina shops with a new three-story, 120-store fac...

Just in....
body-container-line