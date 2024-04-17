ModernGhana logo
Prices of goods are cheaper in Kumasi than in Accra; fuel, food, ‘drains’ me of ₵700 to ₵800 daily — Actor laments

Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku has lamented the financial challenges he faces since relocating to Accra in preparation for the premiere of his upcoming movie, '1957.'

Kyekyeku, known for his roles in various Ghanaian productions, highlighted the disparity in the cost of living in Accra and his previous residence in Kumasi.

He emphasized that goods and services are cheaper in Kumasi compared to Accra, contributing to the strain on his finances.

"In Accra, the cost of living is something else. Prices of goods are higher compared to Kumasi, where they are more affordable.

“An item that costs GH¢20 in Kumasi will be GH¢25 in Accra. I believe the status of Accra as the capital city plays a role in this," Kyekyeku remarked during an interview with Zionfelix, monitored by ModernGhana News.

Detailing his daily expenses, Kyekyeku revealed that he incurs approximately GH¢700 to GH¢800 on a daily basis, covering expenses such as fuel, food, and other miscellaneous items.

Despite the financial strain, Kyekyeku remains committed to his endeavors in Accra, stating the need to prepare for the premiere of his movie '1957' as the primary reason for his relocation.

"I moved to Accra recently to prepare for the premiere of my movie [1957] and to get to know the people," Kyekyeku explained.

'1957,' Kyekyeku's upcoming movie, is scheduled to premiere at the National Theatre in Accra on April 27, 2024.

Listen to him in the video below;

Gideon Afful Amoako
