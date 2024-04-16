Ghanaian Hiplife sensation, KK Fosu, has exciting news for his fans as he prepares to release a remix of his hit song “Zaaza”.

Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, known in the music industry as KK Fosu, has been a prominent figure with hits like “Suudwe” and “Anadwo Yede”.

Now, he is set to breathe new life into one of his classics with a remix featuring some of Ghana's finest talents.

In an interview with Nana Adwoa Annan, ONUA Entertainment Presenter, KK Fosu shared his plans for the remix, revealing that it will feature the sensational Kuami Eugene.

According to him, fans can also expect appearances from the original collaborators, Samini and Kokovelli.

"After a period of inactivity, we are bringing back something special for our fans," KK Fosu stated.

When questioned about the release date, KK Fosu teased, "any moment from now.”