TGMA amends nominations, adds Amerado's 'Kwaku Ananse' to Popular Song category

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) has amended its nominations for this year's event following feedback received during the one-week window for errors and omissions.

In a press statement issued on Monday, April 15, the TGMA Board confirmed there were no errors in the nominations list, with the exception of two corrections made.

One of the corrections sees rapper Amerado's smash hit 'Kwaku Ananse' added to the coveted Most Popular Song of the Year category.

"'Kwaku Ananse' by Amerado to replace the remix version in the Best Highlife Category. The song has also been nominated in the Most Popular Song of the Year Category," the statement noted in part.

This comes after agitation from the singer and some persons in the industry over the omission of the song which garnered widespread play and hype from the public.

'Kwaku Ananse' has been hailed as one of the biggest songs of the year in Ghana, staying several weeks atop music charts and earning massive airplay since its release.

The inclusion of the song in the popular category comes as a relief to Amerado's teeming fans and industry players who felt the seemingly cultural anthem deserved recognition in the category given its impact and popularity in 2023.

The TGMA Board says it is committed to fairness and has amended the nominations to reflect corrections, thanking stakeholders for participating in ensuring an error-free nomination process.