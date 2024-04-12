ModernGhana logo
Nana Aba Anamoah has been injected spiritually; she’ll be facing troubles, diseases — Ghanaian spiritualist

1 HOUR AGO
A Ghanaian spiritualist, known as One god, has made a prophecy concerning renowned media personality Nana Aba Anamoah, warning of impending troubles and health challenges that could lead to financial difficulties.

In a video seen by this portal, One god asserted that Nana Aba Anamoah has been spiritually injected, marking the beginning of a series of trials and tribulations in her life.

According to him, these spiritual injections will manifest in the form of strange diseases and ultimately financial hardship for the media personality.

The spiritualist's prophecy comes amid a wave of controversy surrounding Nana Aba Anamoah and her goddaughter, Serwaa Amihere, following the leakage of an intimate video involving Serwaa Amihere and another individual named Henry Fitz.

Henry Fitz, embroiled in the controversy, has made allegations against Nana Aba Anamoah.

He threatened to release compromising videos purportedly featuring Nana Aba Anamoah if provoked further, casting a shadow over her reputation.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

