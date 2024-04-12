ModernGhana logo
Junior Pope’s death: This is really sad; may we not die in pursuit of our daily bread — Jackie Appiah mourns 

General News Jackie Appiah and Junior Pope
1 HOUR AGO
Jackie Appiah and Junior Pope

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has joined in mourning the untimely death of Nigerian actor Junior Pope, who tragically lost his life in a boat accident while returning from a movie scene.

Junior Pope, known for his roles in Nollywood productions, was on his way from a film set when the unfortunate incident occurred, claiming his life along with other crew members.

The sudden and tragic passing of Junior Pope has sparked conversations within the African movie industry regarding safety protocols and the welfare of actors and actresses on film sets.

In reaction to the devastating news, Jackie Appiah, a prominent figure in African cinema, expressed her shock and sadness over the loss of the talented actor.

She took to her social media, Instagram to offer her condolences and prayers stating, "RIP @jnrpope and to the crew members. This is really sad. May we not die in pursuit of our daily bread.”

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

