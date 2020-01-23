[Watch] KiDi Wants To Produce Songs For China

Dennis Nana Dwamena popularly known as KiDi, has revealed that one of his goals for the year 2020 is to have his song hit the Chinese market.

According to the “Sugar Daddy” hitmaker, there are billions of people in China and having a popular song in the country will be a boost for his career.

“If you have one hit song, that is one billion people knowing your song and these people when they like something they love it with their soul and heart. I have seen some of their artistes and how well they are doing," he told Doreen Avio on Let’s Talk Entertainment.

KiDi believes that the Chinese market will increase his music revenue and audience.

“I can't wait for Chinese people to be singing in Twi. I feel like it will happen and the song will be so sweet that they won't have any choice than to sing the Twi,” he added.

The singer made these revelations while outlining his goals for 2020.

He also hopes to explore new territories and get new fans from all over the world.