DJ Wyse Drops ‘Mame Sanka’ Banger To Begin 2020

Over the years, Ghanaian-born DJ and artiste - DJ Wyse has been Massachusetts’s best-kept secret.

DJ Wyse is no stranger to Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island when it comes to dishing out good music to music lovers

This year, he’ll also become a recognizable face in Ghana and beyond, following the release of his single titled ‘Mame Sanka which is a sweet preview of much more to come from Wyse Music.

‘Mame Sanka’ music video directed by KP Selorm has been released on his YouTube channel with the audio on all music streaming platforms.

The chorus of DJ Wyse ‘Mame Sanka’ must resonate anytime it’s been played which goes like “Mami Sanka // Mami Sanka // Mami Sanka // Me Nya Wodie // Mami Sanka // Odo Yewu // Mahoma Tia // Ma Huo Fei // Enona Ekume”.

DJ Wyse has played exciting gigs, including a standout performance at Worcester Caribbean Carnival and New England African Festival. He has Deejayed for artistes such P Square (Nigeria), Diamond Platinum (Tanzania), KCee (Nigeria), Kwami Eugene (Ghana), KiDi (Ghana), DarkoVibes (Ghana), R2Bees (Ghana), Kidum (Rwanda), Sarkodie (Ghana), Tekno (Nigeria), Akote (Kenya), Jaguar Kenya (Kenya), Wizkid (Nigeria), Flava (Nigeria) and more at music concerts.

With a slew of upcoming releases and appearances, DJ Wyse is poised to grab headlines.

YouTube link - https://youtu.be/8E14XXezXe0

Embedded YouTube link -

Soundcloud link - https://soundcloud.com/ghanamusicradio/dj-wyse-mami-sanka-ft-spicer