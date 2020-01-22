[Video] Ghana Music Awards USA Officially Launched

It was a night of glitz, glamour and excitement at the launch of the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA which came off on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in New Jersey, United States of America.

The launch attracted many notable personalities from both Ghanaian and American entertainment scenes including Naana Baustin of Naana and Dan fame, Stella Addo, Adjoa Smart and SK Original among a host of others.

During the launch, Chief Executive Officer of the Awards Mr Dennis Boafo said the awards scheme will provide a platform for artistes from Ghana and the USA to access the markets that exists in both countries.

He added that the award will honor deserving artistes who have made impact on the music scene in the year under review.

The launch also served as an occasion to inaugurated the board of directors of GMA-USA 2020.

CEO of 2 Gee Entertainment, Geofred Wiafe announced the categories that will be warded at the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA.

These categories include Highlife Song of The Year, Gospel Song of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year, The Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year and Gospel Artiste(s) of the Year.

Others are Highlife Artiste of The Year, Reggae /Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Hiplife Artiste of The Year, Best Male Vocalist of the Year, Best Female Vocalist of the Year, Best Group of the Year, Best Rapper of the Year, Best Collaboration of the Year, New Artiste of the Year, Popular Song of The Year, Artiste of the Year, Producer / Sound Engineer of the Year and US Based Best DJ of the Year.

The rest are US Based Uncovered Artiste of the Year, US Based Afro beats Artiste of The Year, US Based Artiste of the Year, Best US Based Afro Pop Artiste, US Based Best Gospel Song of the Year, US Based Gospel Artiste of the Year and Ghanaian Traditional / Cultural Act.

Explaining the voting index for the awards scheme Don D said, captured by attractivemustapha.com that, the Board votes will constitute 40 percent, the Academy will constitute 20 percent while the General Public’s vote will constitute the final 40 percent.

However, the Most Popular Song of the Year award will be adjudged on 80 percent public votes and 20 percent from the board. For more information about the various award categories visit ghanamusicawardsusa.com