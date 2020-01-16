ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are Indeed In Ghana!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.01.2020 Exclusive News

Medikal Is A Disappointment- Phrame

By Erica Arthur
PhramePhrame
Listen to article

DARKUMAN BASED hardcore rapper Phrame, says he is very disappointed in Sawutuom’s best rapper and one of Ghana’s king of ‘bars’ AMG Medikal for doing a bad job on his recent single dubbed, ‘EL Chapo’.

According to Phrame, he has a single dubbed, ‘EL Chapo’ which was released two months ago and hearing his colleague doing the same title of the song, he said, “Listening to Medikal’s version of EL Chapo, I feel my version is better than his”

He added that “I was expecting him to teach me a lesson with his version but mine will score better marks than his. He disappointed me as a young rapper who takes inspiration from him because he happens to be the best rapper and I respect him but I feel he could have done better than what he did.”

Phrame has been in the music scene for quite a long time and has released his debut album dubbed ‘Brenya’ and released couple of singles which include; ‘letter to Sister Derby’, ‘El Chapo’ and other singles.

Listen to the two versions
Sales Account Manager at Jogobu Ltd.
Sales Account Manager at Jogobu Ltd.
Sales Account Manager for short and long-term profitable business
TOP STORIES

Court Ask IGP, BNI, National Security To Arrest Kelvin Taylo...
4 hours ago

Live Updates: NDC Launches Fundrasing Campaign In Accra
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line