Christabel Ekeh now Social Media Evangelist

Popular Nollywood Actress Christabel Ekeh has lived up to her new name “ThenewChristabelEkeh”as she embarks on winning souls for Christ through social media evangelism. The new and refined Actress is now a born-again Christian and is working hard to push away her previous lifestyle.

Christabel was all over the news several months ago after dropping some nude photos. There was so many speculations as to how the photos got to her page. She has since deleted the old account and is preaching the gospel through her new account. The beautiful actress now posts pictures of her fully clothed to buttress her point of being a new person. The message she posted on her Instagram page was on Love. She emphasized on the need to love one another because there is nothing greater than loving one another.

