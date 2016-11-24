Amamere To Represent Ghana @ BAARE Festival In Togo

The Amamere Folk Music & Dance Ensemble has been invited to represent Ghana at this year's edition of BAARE International Festival of Tradition and Contemporary Dance in Lome, Togo, from November 25 to 28.

Invited by Sojaf Company, the event which is expected to attract a number of cultural music and dance groups from some selected West African countries which include Benin, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Ghana, among others, is being organised by the Ministry of Culture, Togo.

The group is expected to showcase the best in Ghanaian culture.

Badu Evans, the leader and artistic director of the Amamere Group, told BEATWAVES that his group will showcase over 30 different traditional dances at the event.

He stressed that the ultimate mission of the group is to promote African culture through dances and music to showcase the richness of African traditional values.

The group which is made up of talented young boys and girls has, over the past years, been making waves with their magnificent and powerful performances.

They have delighted enthusiastic crowds in several towns throughout the country with pieces from their large repertoire of traditional and choreographed dance pieces.

By George Clifford Owusu